Vauxhall Grandland X
Frequently asked questions
Vauxhall Grandland Xs offer a top speed range between 115mph and 146mph, depending on the version.
Vauxhall Grandland X on-the-road prices RRP from £23,915 and rises to around £46,650, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Grandland X's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 225mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.