Vauxhall Grandland X

Vauxhall Grandland X cars for sale

With 224 new and 968 used Vauxhall Grandland X cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Vauxhall Grandland X SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

4.5

The Grandland X is Vauxhall’s rival for mid-size family SUVs like the Seat Ateca, Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage. With good space and practicality, generous equipment and reasonable running costs, it makes a very decent family car. It also has the advantage...

Frequently asked questions

  • Vauxhall Grandland Xs offer a top speed range between 115mph and 146mph, depending on the version.

  • Vauxhall Grandland X on-the-road prices RRP from £23,915 and rises to around £46,650, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Vauxhall Grandland X's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 225mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.