Discover the latest models

SEAT is a Spanish brand owned by Volkswagen. Having built on the VW platform for years, it’s built up a reputation for reliability and high-quality builds.

Combining everyday practicality and affordability with sharp design, SEAT has a range of family hatchbacks, saloons and MPVs.

Historically, it’s focused on hatchbacks, with models like the SEAT Ibiza and Leon. Those in need of a larger ride could look to the seven-seater SEAT Alhambra, while the SEAT Mii sits at the opposite end of the spectrum as a zippy city car.