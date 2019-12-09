Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 2,189 new and 8,098 used SEAT cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

SEAT is a Spanish brand owned by Volkswagen. Having built on the VW platform for years, it’s built up a reputation for reliability and high-quality builds.

Combining everyday practicality and affordability with sharp design, SEAT has a range of family hatchbacks, saloons and MPVs.

Historically, it’s focused on hatchbacks, with models like the SEAT Ibiza and Leon. Those in need of a larger ride could look to the seven-seater SEAT Alhambra, while the SEAT Mii sits at the opposite end of the spectrum as a zippy city car.

A Manufacturer Approved SEAT comes with:

  • 12-month warranty
  • Full service history check
  • Multi-point check
  • 12 month MOT protection
  • 30-day no quibble exchange
  • 12-months road side assistance
  • 5 days SEAT insurance
  • Independent vehicle history check

