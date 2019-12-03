Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

SEAT Leon

SEAT Leon image

SEAT Leon cars for sale

Search 3,696 cars

With 511 new and 3,185 used SEAT Leon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to SEAT range

Seat Leon Estate (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.5

The Seat Leon shares most of its oily bits with the Volkswagen Golf on which it’s based, and in estate form, it also competes with other mid-size family wagons like the Ford Focus Estate and Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, to name but a few. It’s praise...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest SEAT Leon articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • SEAT Leons offer a top speed range between 121mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • SEAT Leon on-the-road prices RRP from £19,260 and rises to around £34,760, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SEAT Leon's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 71mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.