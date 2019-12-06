Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 464 new and 539 used SEAT Arona cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Seat Arona SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

3.5

The Seat Arona is a small SUV that competes with rivals such as the Kia Stonic, Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008. Like the rest, it’s stylish, affordable to buy and run, and practical enough for a small family. It also happens to be better to drive than...

Frequently asked questions

  • SEAT Aronas offer a top speed range between 107mph and 129mph, depending on the version.

  • SEAT Arona on-the-road prices RRP from £17,760 and rises to around £26,075, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SEAT Arona's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 66mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.