SEAT Ateca
Frequently asked questions
SEAT Atecas offer a top speed range between 112mph and 132mph, depending on the version.
SEAT Ateca on-the-road prices RRP from £22,725 and rises to around £36,365, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SEAT Ateca's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 64mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.