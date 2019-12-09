Skip to contentSkip to footer
SEAT Ateca

SEAT Ateca cars for sale

With 461 new and 588 used SEAT Ateca cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Seat Ateca SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.9

Great looks, agile handling, solid practicality and proven Volkswagen mechanicals put the Seat Ateca firmly onto our shortlist of family car favourites. Attractive pricing and a comprehensive specification list only strengthen the appeal, and it also...

Frequently asked questions

  • SEAT Atecas offer a top speed range between 112mph and 132mph, depending on the version.

  • SEAT Ateca on-the-road prices RRP from £22,725 and rises to around £36,365, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SEAT Ateca's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.