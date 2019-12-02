SEAT Ibiza
SEAT Ibiza cars for saleSearch 3,033 cars
With 521 new and 2,512 used SEAT Ibiza cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SEAT range
Frequently asked questions
SEAT Ibizas offer a top speed range between 104mph and 134mph, depending on the version.
SEAT Ibiza on-the-road prices RRP from £15,645 and rises to around £21,935, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SEAT Ibiza's fuel economy ranges between 45mpg and 74mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.