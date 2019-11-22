Ford Focus cars for sale
Ford Focus Hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Focus has traditionally been the keen driver’s choice in the family hatchback sector, and the latest car follows that theme, with a seriously polished driving experience that’s as comfortable as it is engaging. It also does a very solid job in...Read full review
Frequently asked questions
Ford Focuss offer a top speed range between 109mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Ford Focus on-the-road prices RRP from £21,845 and rises to around £35,145, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Focus's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 74mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Ford Focus is a mid-sized family car that’s offered in five-door hatchback and five-door estate body styles. It competes with cars such as the Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Golf and Renault Megane.
No. The Ford Focus is a family car that’s only available with front-wheel drive. A rugged front-wheel-drive estate version called the ‘Active’ is offered, though; this benefits from improved ground clearance and protective body panels to help it better deal with rough roads.
The Ford Focus hatchback’s dimensions are 4,378 mm L x 1,979 mm W x 1,471 mm H. The Ford Focus estate’s dimensions are 4,668 mm L x 1,979 mm W x 1,494 mm H. Active versions of the estate, which have improved ground clearance, are 30mm taller.