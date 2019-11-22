Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 567 new and 12,352 used Ford Focus cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Ford Focus Hatchback (2018 - ) review

The Ford Focus has traditionally been the keen driver’s choice in the family hatchback sector, and the latest car follows that theme, with a seriously polished driving experience that’s as comfortable as it is engaging. It also does a very solid job in...

  • Ford Focuss offer a top speed range between 109mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Ford Focus on-the-road prices RRP from £21,845 and rises to around £35,145, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Ford Focus's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 74mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Ford Focus is a mid-sized family car that’s offered in five-door hatchback and five-door estate body styles. It competes with cars such as the Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Golf and Renault Megane.

  • No. The Ford Focus is a family car that’s only available with front-wheel drive. A rugged front-wheel-drive estate version called the ‘Active’ is offered, though; this benefits from improved ground clearance and protective body panels to help it better deal with rough roads.

  • The Ford Focus hatchback’s dimensions are 4,378 mm L x 1,979 mm W x 1,471 mm H. The Ford Focus estate’s dimensions are 4,668 mm L x 1,979 mm W x 1,494 mm H. Active versions of the estate, which have improved ground clearance, are 30mm taller.