Ford Mustang Coupe (2017 - ) review

The Mustang is an extremely likeable car thanks to the pace, the noise, the looks and the sheer brashness, and a very different proposition to more austere rivals such as the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/jaguar">Jaguar</a> <a...Read full review
RRP£50,145
£49,849
Save£296
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2 door Manual Petrol Coupe
RRP£47,725
£45,725
Save£2,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£43,050
£39,000
Save£4,050
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£45,779
£45,322
Save£457
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Automatic
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
£51,600
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto Petrol Coupe
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£120,000
Ford Mustang GT350 2dr
1966 | 1,800 miles
£6,999
Ford Mustang 4.0
2019 (19 reg) | 69,000 miles
£25,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 17,252 miles
£30,999
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack] 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 1,576 miles
£33,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Shadow Edition Fastback 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 4,200 miles
£32,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,917 miles
£24,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 36,748 miles
£40,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT SelShift 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,200 miles
£29,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT SelShift 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,161 miles
£42,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,850 miles
£50,045
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr Petrol (459 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£37,991
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 161 miles
£26,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr with Leather, Sat Nav and Rear View
2016 (16 reg) | 28,376 miles
£22,000
Ford Mustang 2.3 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 22,479 miles
£28,991
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 23,020 miles
£32,891
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack] 2dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 9,169 miles
£33,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Custom Pack Coupe Automatic 1 Owner ¿145 Road Tax 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,100 miles
£28,999
Ford Mustang 2016 GT 5.0 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,622 miles
£34,997
Ford Mustang Gt Auto 5.0 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,878 miles
£29,990
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2Dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 19,139 miles
£28,990
Ford Mustang // 4.7L V8 // Coupe // American Muscle // Px swap 2dr
(C reg) | 82,000 miles
£27,495
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 32,918 miles
£25,995
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 18,726 miles
Ford Mustangs offer a top speed range between 145mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Ford Mustang on-the-road prices RRP from £42,295 and rises to around £51,045, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Mustang's fuel economy ranges between 23mpg and 31mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.