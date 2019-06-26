Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Ford Puma cars for sale

With 24 new and 8 used Ford Puma cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£20,845.00Configure
Brand new - in stock24 cars available for quick delivery£20,845.00Search
Used8 cars available now£500.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Ford Puma cars for sale

View all

Latest Ford Puma Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Ford Pumas offer a top speed range between 119mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Ford Puma on-the-road prices RRP from £20,845 and rises to around £27,345, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Ford Puma's fuel economy ranges between 47mpg and 61mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.