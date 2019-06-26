Ford Puma cars for sale
With 24 new and 8 used Ford Puma cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£25,445
£24,888
Save£557
Ford Puma 1.0T MHEV EcoBoost ST-Line X First Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£27,845
£27,250
Save£595
Ford Puma 1.0T MHEV EcoBoost ST-Line X First Edition Plus (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£25,195
£24,155
Save£1,040
Ford Puma 1.0T MHEV EcoBoost ST-Line X First Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£22,295
£21,444
Save£851
Ford Puma 1.0T MHEV EcoBoost Titanium First Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Ford Puma cars for saleView all
£1,995
Ford Puma 1.7 3dr
2001 (51 reg) | 68,156 miles
£1,200
Ford Puma 1.6 3dr
2001 (51 reg) | 75,031 miles
£500
Ford Puma 1.4 3dr
1999 (V reg) | 96,000 miles
£750
Ford Puma 1.7 Thunder 3dr
2002 (51 reg) | 125,000 miles
£1,995
Ford Puma 1.7 3dr
2000 (W reg) | 42,826 miles
£1,995
Ford Puma 1.7 3dr
2000 (X reg) | 60,000 miles
£999
Ford Puma 1.7 3dr
2001 (Y reg) | 94,000 miles
£1,494
Ford Puma 1.7 3dr
1998 (R reg) | 129,694 miles
Latest Ford Puma ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
Ford Pumas offer a top speed range between 119mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Ford Puma on-the-road prices RRP from £20,845 and rises to around £27,345, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Puma's fuel economy ranges between 47mpg and 61mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.