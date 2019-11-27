Ford Kuga cars for sale
With 182 new and 5,163 used Ford Kuga cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Ford Kuga SUV (2015 - ) review
Ford is renowned for producing some of the finest-driving cars of their type, and when compared with other compact SUVs, the Kuga is no different. It does a great job of treading the fine line between comfort and engagement, especially when specified on...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,000
£27,570
Save£3,430
Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV Zetec (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£31,415
£28,495
Save£2,920
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi EcoBlue ST-Line (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£31,065
£28,368
Save£2,697
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi EcoBlue Titanium Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£29,890
£28,152
Save£1,738
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium Edition 5dr Auto 2WD Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Ford Kuga cars for saleView all
£12,500
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost Titanium X 2WD 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,500 miles
£20,250
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi Titanium Edition 2WD 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,000 miles
£18,250
Ford Kuga 2.0 Tdci St-Line 5Dr 2Wd
2019 (19 reg) | 10,000 miles
£11,999
Ford Kuga 2.0 TITANIUM TDCI 5d 148 BHP Stop Start - Half Leather
2016 (16 reg) | 21,000 miles
£17,853
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi ST-Line 5dr 2WD
2018 (68 reg) | 10,998 miles
£9,100
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr 2WD
2016 (66 reg) | 70,202 miles
£16,499
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium 5dr 2WD
2017 (67 reg) | 18,710 miles
£15,893
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium 5dr 2WD
2017 (17 reg) | 18,511 miles
£15,999
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 180 ST-Line 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 44,767 miles
£17,480
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi ST-Line 5dr 2WD Diesel Estate
2018 (68 reg) | 11,397 miles
£7,337
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Zetec AWD 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 69,000 miles
£9,399
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec 5dr 2WD Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 49,204 miles
£8,475
Ford Kuga TITANIUM X TDCI SUV 5dr DIESEL MANUAL 154 g/km 138.0 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 58,917 miles
£8,251
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium 5dr 2WD
2013 (63 reg) | 65,155 miles
£13,991
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium X 5dr Powershift
2016 (66 reg) | 29,780 miles
£8,991
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 150 Titanium 5dr 2WD
2015 (65 reg) | 81,589 miles
£16,891
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost ST-Line 5dr 2WD
2018 (18 reg) | 15,800 miles
£10,370
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 163 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2014 (64 reg) | 31,436 miles
£19,430
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost ST-Line 5dr 2WD
2019 (19 reg) | 2,770 miles
£15,991
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi ST-Line 5dr Auto 2WD
2017 (17 reg) | 32,168 miles
£16,491
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr 2WD
2017 (17 reg) | 2,868 miles
£15,150
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi ST-Line 5dr 2WD
2017 (67 reg) | 49,135 miles
£14,441
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium X [Nav] 5dr Powershift
2016 (66 reg) | 34,220 miles
£13,551
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost 120 Zetec [Nav] 5dr 2WD
2017 (17 reg) | 7,065 miles
Latest Ford Kuga ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Kuga SUV (2015 - ) review
The Ford Kuga is a compact SUV, and as such, competes in one of the most hard-fought sectors of the car market. With so many rivals, does it stand out
27 Nov 2019
News
Coming soon: 2020 Ford Kuga
Ford has completely overhauled the Kuga, its mid-size SUV. It’ll be available with a choice of petrol, diesel or hybrid power.
02 Apr 2019
Feature
Best Car for City Driving: Ford Kuga
Find out why the Ford Kuga is the 2018 winner of our Best Car for City Drivers award.
30 May 2018
First Drive
2016 Ford Kuga first drive review
The Kuga was beginning to look like a bit of an old-stager compared to flashier models like the Seat Ateca and Nissan Qashqai. No doubt, Ford is hoping
28 Oct 2016
Frequently asked questions
Ford Kugas offer a top speed range between 112mph and 129mph, depending on the version.
Ford Kuga on-the-road prices RRP from £23,995 and rises to around £37,795, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Kuga's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 202mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Ford Kuga is a family SUV that rivals cars such as the Seat Ateca, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan.
The Ford Kuga is built at several plants around the world but cars for the UK market are assembled in a factory in Valencia, Spain.
The Ford Kuga’s dimensions are 4,531 mm L x 2,086 mm W x 1,703 mm H. The ST-Line and flagship Vignale models have slightly different bodywork and are subsequently slightly longer, at 4,541mm L.