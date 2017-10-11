Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Mazda Mazda2

Mazda Mazda2 image

Mazda Mazda2 cars for sale

Search 1,584 cars

With 90 new and 1,494 used Mazda Mazda2 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Mazda range

Mazda 2 hatchback (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

Owner ratings

4.1

The Mazda 2 is one of the best superminis available. It looks great, is more fun to drive than many rivals, and its frugal engines and high level of standard kit make it an appealing ownership prospect. True, there are better all-rounders in the small...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Mazda Mazda2 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Mazda Mazda2s offer a top speed range between 106mph and 114mph, depending on the version.

  • Mazda Mazda2 on-the-road prices RRP from £15,795 and rises to around £19,595, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Mazda Mazda2's fuel economy ranges between 48mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.