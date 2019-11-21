Ford Fiesta cars for sale
Ford Fiesta hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta needs very little introduction, being the UK’s best-selling car. That mantle didn’t happen by accident, either, because not only is the Fiesta one of the most popular small cars there is, it’s also one of the best. It has to be to fend...Read full review
Frequently asked questions
Ford Fiestas offer a top speed range between 99mph and 144mph, depending on the version.
Ford Fiesta on-the-road prices RRP from £15,995 and rises to around £26,495, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Fiesta's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 88mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Ford Fiesta is a compact hatchback that is offered in three - and five-door body styles. It competes with cars such as the Vauxhall Corsa, VW Polo and Renault Clio.
No. The Ford Fiesta is a small three- or five-door hatchback that is only offered with front-wheel drive. Ford does offer an ‘Active’ model, however, which has slightly better ground clearance to help it tackle rougher roads.
The three - and five-door Ford Fiesta’s dimensions are 4,040 mm L x 1,941 mm W x 1,476mm H. The sport ST-Line version is slightly longer, at 4,065 mm, due to its different bumpers. The rugged Active model, on the other hand, is longer and taller – measuring 4,068 mm L x 1,498 mm H.