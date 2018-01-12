Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 239 new and 5,964 used Volkswagen Polo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen Polo hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.6

Owner ratings

4.8

The Polo’s conservative styling and high-quality cabin oozes understated elegance, and its mature driving manners will instantly make you feel like you’re driving a car from a class above. By supermini standards, it’s also very spacious, comes with...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Polos offer a top speed range between 102mph and 147mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Polo on-the-road prices RRP from £15,390 and rises to around £23,520, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Polo's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 76mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.