Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo cars for saleSearch 6,203 cars
With 239 new and 5,964 used Volkswagen Polo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Volkswagen range
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Polos offer a top speed range between 102mph and 147mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Polo on-the-road prices RRP from £15,390 and rises to around £23,520, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Polo's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 76mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.