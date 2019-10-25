Discover the latest models

Mazda’s cars are often described as economical and fun to drive. From the practicality of the Mazda 2 and 3, through to the spaciousness of their SUVs (CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5), Mazda has something to offer most drivers.

The Japanese firm is also responsible for one of the most iconic and best-selling sports cars of all time, the MX-5, which maintains high sales and positive reviews after all these years.

While it doesn’t focus as heavily on electric and hybrid cars as other brands, Mazda does aim to be as eco-efficient as possible with the “SkyActiv” technology available on most models.