Mazda

Mazda cars for sale

Search 8,282 cars

With 651 new and 7,631 used Mazda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

Mazda’s cars are often described as economical and fun to drive. From the practicality of the Mazda 2 and 3, through to the spaciousness of their SUVs (CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5), Mazda has something to offer most drivers.

The Japanese firm is also responsible for one of the most iconic and best-selling sports cars of all time, the MX-5, which maintains high sales and positive reviews after all these years.

While it doesn’t focus as heavily on electric and hybrid cars as other brands, Mazda does aim to be as eco-efficient as possible with the “SkyActiv” technology available on most models.

Find an approved used Mazda:

A Manufacturer Approved Mazda comes with:

  • 12 month unlimited mileage Mazda Approved Warranty
  • MOT Protection
  • 12 month UK and European Roadside Assistance
  • Multi-point inspection by Mazda trained technicians
  • Independent vehicle history and mileage check

