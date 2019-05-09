Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Mazda MX-5 RF

Mazda MX-5 RF image

Mazda MX-5 RF cars for sale

Search 194 cars

With 34 new and 160 used Mazda MX-5 RF cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Mazda range

Mazda MX-5 RF convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.3

The Mazda MX-5 RF delivers all the thrills of the regular MX-5, but with a bit more style. What’s more, the Targa-like roof arrangement doesn’t mean you lose a lot in the way of open-air thrills. Wind noise with the roof up is much improved over the...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Mazda MX-5 RF articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Mazda MX-5 RFs offer a top speed range between 121mph and 137mph, depending on the version.

  • Mazda MX-5 RF on-the-road prices RRP from £23,095 and rises to around £33,395, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Mazda MX-5 RF's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 46mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.