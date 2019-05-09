Mazda MX-5 RF
Mazda MX-5 RF cars for saleSearch 194 cars
With 34 new and 160 used Mazda MX-5 RF cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Mazda range
Frequently asked questions
Mazda MX-5 RFs offer a top speed range between 121mph and 137mph, depending on the version.
Mazda MX-5 RF on-the-road prices RRP from £23,095 and rises to around £33,395, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Mazda MX-5 RF's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 46mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.