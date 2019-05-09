Mazda MX-5 RF convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 4.0

Owner ratings 4.3

The Mazda MX-5 RF delivers all the thrills of the regular MX-5, but with a bit more style. What’s more, the Targa-like roof arrangement doesn’t mean you lose a lot in the way of open-air thrills. Wind noise with the roof up is much improved over the...