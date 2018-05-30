Skip to contentSkip to footer
Mazda MX-5 Convertible (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.7

The MX-5 offers something for everyone. It’s grown up, good-looking and luxurious enough to please buyers after a simple cruiser, but also fast, exciting and engaging enough for die-hard enthusiasts. A true star. Voted for by the public as the 2018...

Frequently asked questions

  • Mazda MX-5s offer a top speed range between 127mph and 136mph, depending on the version.

  • Mazda MX-5 on-the-road prices RRP from £19,495 and rises to around £29,895, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Mazda MX-5's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 47mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.