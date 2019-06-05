Discover the latest models

American firm Jeep offers a range of rugged SUVs and 4x4s inspired by the 1940s military original. These days, the firm is owned by the Italian company Fiat, but it still has an all-American image.

There are currently four Jeep models available in the UK. The Cherokee and Grand Cherokee combine comfort and off-road ability, while the smaller Renegade is aimed at families and younger buyers.

Last up is the new Jeep Wrangler, which boasts extended off-road ability and even more rugged looks, but still with an eye on the practicality needed for daily driving.