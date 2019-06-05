Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Jeep

Jeep cars for sale

Search 2,181 cars

With 269 new and 1,912 used Jeep cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

American firm Jeep offers a range of rugged SUVs and 4x4s inspired by the 1940s military original. These days, the firm is owned by the Italian company Fiat, but it still has an all-American image.

There are currently four Jeep models available in the UK. The Cherokee and Grand Cherokee combine comfort and off-road ability, while the smaller Renegade is aimed at families and younger buyers.

Last up is the new Jeep Wrangler, which boasts extended off-road ability and even more rugged looks, but still with an eye on the practicality needed for daily driving.

See brand new Jeep's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Jeep:

A Manufacturer Approved Jeep comes with:

  • 12 months comprehensive warranty cover
  • 12-month vehicle breakdown cover
  • A 30-day exchange
  • Comprehensive pre-sale vehicle inspection
  • An ownership assurance certificate showing that the mileage and history of your car has been checked and verified with an independent company and that your car is not recorded as having been stolen, written off or having outstanding finance.

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Jeep articles

View more