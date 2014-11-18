Skip to contentSkip to footer
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee image

Jeep Grand Cherokee cars for sale

Search 364 cars

With 26 new and 338 used Jeep Grand Cherokee cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

This Grand Cherokee is the best car Jeep has ever built. Well-built, handsome and great off-road, only vague handling lets it down.

Frequently asked questions

  • Jeep Grand Cherokees offer a top speed range between 118mph and 180mph, depending on the version.

  • Jeep Grand Cherokee on-the-road prices RRP from £52,950 and rises to around £89,999, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's fuel economy ranges between 17mpg and 40mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.