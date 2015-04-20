Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade cars for saleSearch 901 cars
With 110 new and 791 used Jeep Renegade cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Jeep range
Frequently asked questions
Jeep Renegades offer a top speed range between 110mph and 125mph, depending on the version.
Jeep Renegade on-the-road prices RRP from £19,745 and rises to around £31,655, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Jeep Renegade's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 49mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.