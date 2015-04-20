Skip to contentSkip to footer
Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade image

Jeep Renegade cars for sale

Search 901 cars

With 110 new and 791 used Jeep Renegade cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Jeep Renegade SUV (2014 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.4

Owner ratings

4.5

The Renegade is a worthy addition to the congested compact SUV class. For buyers with a focus on off-road ability, space and practicality, and a fun sense of personality, it offers something different from the norm. However, high prices, refinement...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Jeep Renegades offer a top speed range between 110mph and 125mph, depending on the version.

  • Jeep Renegade on-the-road prices RRP from £19,745 and rises to around £31,655, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Jeep Renegade's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 49mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.