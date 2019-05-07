Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler cars for saleSearch 316 cars
With 70 new and 246 used Jeep Wrangler cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Jeep range
Frequently asked questions
Jeep Wrangler on-the-road prices RRP from £39,955 and rises to around £49,455, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Jeep Wrangler's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 31mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.