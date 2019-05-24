Multicolour Hyundai Tucson used cars for sale
With 1 used Multicolour Hyundai Tucson cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Multicolour Hyundai Tucson cars for sale
Latest Hyundai Tucson ArticlesView more
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2018 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the emphasis on style and good value. It competes with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Honda CR-V.
24 May 2019
Feature
Best Car for Long Distances: Hyundai Tucson
Find out why the Hyundai Tucson is the 2018 winner of our Best Car for Long Distances award.
30 May 2018
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2015 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the accent on style and good value that will tempt buyers away from the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Honda CR-V and
25 May 2018
First Drive
Hyundai Tucson Premium SE 2.0 CRDi 185PS first drive review
The Tucson is Hyundai's replacement for the popular ix35, but does it have what it takes to compete with the best in a class that's packed with high-quality
30 Jun 2015