Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Peugeot 3008 SUV cars for sale

With 164 new and 2,143 used Peugeot 3008 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Peugeot 3008 SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

Owner ratings

4.9

The Peugeot 3008 is a very tempting option for anyone looking to buy a compact SUV, thanks to its style, practicality, quality and polished driving manners. It's loaded with equipment and safety kit, too. Overall, it's a very impressive car that’ll be...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£25,865.00Configure
Brand new - in stock164 cars available for quick delivery£23,500.00Search
Used2158 cars available now£1,650.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Peugeot 3008 cars for sale

View all

Latest Peugeot 3008 Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Peugeot 3008s offer a top speed range between 108mph and 149mph, depending on the version.

  • Peugeot 3008 on-the-road prices RRP from £25,865 and rises to around £46,735, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Peugeot 3008's fuel economy ranges between 0mpg and 235mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Peugeot 3008’s dimensions are 4,447 mm L x 2,098 mm W x 1,624 mm H.

  • No. The Peugeot 3008, despite being a compact SUV, is only currently offered with front-wheel drive. Peugeot does offer a ‘Grip Control’ system, though, which works to improve the 3008’s capabilities in poor conditions.

  • The Peugeot 3008 is a compact SUV that competes with cars such as the Seat Ateca, Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.