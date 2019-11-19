Toyota RAV4 cars for sale
With 144 new and 1,324 used Toyota RAV4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Toyota RAV4 SUV (2019 - ) review
The RAV4 will appeal to many as a safe, reliable SUV with generous equipment levels, and plenty more will like the environmental credentials that its hybrid-only engine line-up provides.Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£34,975
£32,975
Save£2,000
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Design CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£38,180
£37,847
Save£333
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Excel CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£38,970
£38,450
Save£520
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Dynamic CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£38,690
£38,240
Save£450
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Dynamic CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Toyota RAV4 cars for saleView all
£11,900
Toyota Rav4 Rav 4 2.2 D-CAT Invincible 5dr Auto Estate
2014 (64 reg) | 64,024 miles
£2,995
Toyota RAV4 2.0 3dr
2005 (T reg) | 105,000 miles
£20,495
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-i Hybrid Excel TSS 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 35,008 miles
£3,000
Toyota RAV4 2.0 VVT-i NRG 4WD 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 90,000 miles
£900
Toyota RAV4 2.0 GS 4WD 3dr
1997 (P reg) | 96,000 miles
£4,492
Toyota RAV4 XT4 VVT-I 5-Door 2.0 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 98,600 miles
£30,995
Toyota RAV4 2.5 Vvt-I Hybrid Dynamic 5Dr Cvt
2019 (19 reg) | 10,047 miles
£2,950
Toyota RAV4 2.0 D-4D XT-R 4WD 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 89,511 miles
£15,000
Toyota RAV4 2.0 D-4D Business Edition (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 40,000 miles
£19,975
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Business Edition Plus CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,548 miles
£20,300
Toyota Rav4 2.5 VVT-i Hybrid Business Ed Plus TSS 5dr CVT 2WD
2016 (66 reg) | 19,888 miles
£12,299
Toyota Rav 4 2.2 D-4D Invincible
2015 (15 reg) | 28,141 miles
£3,695
Toyota RAV4 2.0 XT4 VVT-I 5d 151 BHP
2007 (07 reg) | 77,000 miles
£23,500
Toyota Rav4 Estate 2.5 VVT-i Hybrid Icon Tech TSS 5dr CVT 2WD
2018 (18 reg) | 11,800 miles
£12,138
Toyota RAV4 2.2 D-4D Invincible 4WD 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,997 miles
£15,599
Toyota Rav 4 2.0 V-matic Icon 5dr M-Drive S Satellite Navigation
2015 (15 reg) | 32,611 miles
£2,495
Toyota RAV4 2.2 D-4D XT-R 4WD 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 153,000 miles
£17,995
Toyota RAV4 2.0 V-matic Excel CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,489 miles
£3,000
Toyota RAV4 2.2 D-4D XT4 4WD 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 102,000 miles
£27,950
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Design CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 1,925 miles
£19,950
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Excel CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 45,583 miles
£22,495
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Business Edition Plus CVT (s/s) 5dr (Safety Sense, Nav)
2017 (17 reg) | 15,264 miles
£7,650
Toyota RAV4 2.2 SR D-CAT 5 Door Automatic
2011 (11 reg) | 70,443 miles
£24,995
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Icon CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 14,948 miles
Latest Toyota RAV4 ArticlesView more
Review
Toyota RAV4 SUV (2019 - ) review
The RAV4 is a long-established name in the world of SUVs, and this latest version comes only as a hybrid model. Read our review to find out what it’s
19 Nov 2019
Review
Toyota RAV4 SUV (2015 - ) review
The RAV4 is a practical SUV will lots of standard equipment, an efficient hybrid drivetrain and spacious interior – but is it worth considering over a
22 Apr 2016
First Drive
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid first drive review
Toyota has fitted its proven hybrid technology to its rugged RAV4 family SUV. Fresh looks and an improved interior round off the changes, but is it an
15 Jan 2016
Review
Toyota RAV4 SUV (2012 - 2016) RV9 review
Read the Toyota RAV4 (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
04 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
Toyota RAV4s offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
Toyota RAV4 on-the-road prices RRP from £30,485 and rises to around £37,490, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Toyota RAV4's fuel economy ranges between 49mpg and 60mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.