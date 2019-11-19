Skip to contentSkip to footer
Toyota RAV4 cars for sale

With 144 new and 1,324 used Toyota RAV4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Toyota RAV4 SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The RAV4 will appeal to many as a safe, reliable SUV with generous equipment levels, and plenty more will like the environmental credentials that its hybrid-only engine line-up provides.

Read full review

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£30,485.00Configure
Brand new - in stock144 cars available for quick delivery£30,485.00Search
Used1324 cars available now£790.00Search

Frequently asked questions

  • Toyota RAV4s offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.

  • Toyota RAV4 on-the-road prices RRP from £30,485 and rises to around £37,490, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Toyota RAV4's fuel economy ranges between 49mpg and 60mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.