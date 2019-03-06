Nissan Qashqai cars for sale
Nissan Qashqai (2017 - ) SUV review
The Qashqai is a car that was first introduced in 2013, and given a facelift in 2017 and some new engines and entertainment features in 2018. The changes have succeeded in keeping it up to date against a wide field of newer rivals. There are rivals that...Read full review
News
Coming soon: 2022 Nissan Qashqai…?
Could the IMQ concept car, unveiled at Geneva, represent a sneaky peek at the next Nissan Qashqai?
06 Mar 2019
Review
Nissan Qashqai (2017 - ) SUV review
The Nissan Qashqai is Europe’s best-selling SUV. Can a mid-life facelift ensure it keeps pace with its myriad competitors?
15 Oct 2018
News
Facelifted Nissan Qashqai unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
Even Europe's best-selling SUV needs a spruce-up occasionally to keep things fresh, and at the Geneva Motor Show, Nissan has unveiled a raft of mid-life
08 Mar 2017
Review
Nissan Qashqai Hatchback (2013 - ) review
Read the Nissan Qashqai (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and
06 Apr 2016
Frequently asked questions
Nissan Qashqais offer a top speed range between 108mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Nissan Qashqai on-the-road prices RRP from £20,195 and rises to around £35,795, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Nissan Qashqai's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 74mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Nissan Qashqai is a compact family SUV that rivals cars such as the Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and Renault Kadjar.
Yes – but the mid-sized Qasqhai SUV can only be specified with four-wheel drive if you opt for the most powerful diesel model. Otherwise, all other versions of the Qasqhai are front-wheel drive.
The Nissan Qashqai’s dimensions are 4,394 mm L x 2,070 mm W x 1,590 mm H. Some versions are 5 mm taller, however, depending on specification.