Brown Peugeot 5008 used cars for sale
With 3 used Brown Peugeot 5008 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Peugeot 5008 cars for sale
Latest Peugeot 5008 ArticlesView more
Review
Peugeot 5008 SUV (2017 - ) review
The 5008 feels like a more premium alternative to the likes of the Nissan X-Trail and Hyundai Santa Fe, but it’s also a cheaper option than the Land Rover
07 Nov 2019
Feature
The REV Test: Seven-seater cars
This week, Rachael, Erin and Vicki are testing three of the most practical seven-seaters – Ford S-Max, Peugeot 5008 and Citroen Grand C4 Picasso/SpaceTourer
25 May 2018
News
Peugeot reveals new 2017 5008 SUV
The previous 5008 was an MPV, but this latest generation has been reinvented as an SUV, although it remains a seven-seater with MPV-style practicality
29 Sep 2016
Review
Peugeot 5008 MPV (2009 - ) review
Read the Peugeot 5008 MPV (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and
14 Nov 2014