Nissan X-Trail cars for sale

With 154 new and 1,993 used Nissan X-Trail cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Nissan X-Trail SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

The Nissan X-Trail is a sensible and practical family car that will keep everyone comfortable. It's got loads of safety kit, plenty of handy storage areas for everyone's bits and bobs, and it can cope with a bit of light off-roading if you find yourself...

Frequently asked questions

  • Nissan X-Trails offer a top speed range between 111mph and 127mph, depending on the version.

  • Nissan X-Trail on-the-road prices RRP from £25,795 and rises to around £35,045, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Nissan X-Trail's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 58mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.