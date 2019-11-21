BMW 2 Series
BMW 2 Series cars for saleSearch 1,856 cars
With 170 new and 1,686 used BMW 2 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to BMW range
Frequently asked questions
BMW 2 Seriess offer a top speed range between 127mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW 2 Series on-the-road prices RRP from £28,965 and rises to around £43,485, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 2 Series's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 64mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.