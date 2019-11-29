Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 134 new and 2,442 used BMW 4 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW has a long tradition of building stylish, sporting coupes that look good and drive brilliantly, the 4 Series honouring this legacy in typical style. Classic rear-wheel drive balance, sleek lines and decent equipment are complemented with decent...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW 4 Seriess offer a top speed range between 143mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 4 Series on-the-road prices RRP from £34,805 and rises to around £50,060, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 4 Series's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 66mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.