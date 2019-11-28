BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series cars for saleSearch 10,644 cars
With 230 new and 10,414 used BMW 3 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to BMW range
Frequently asked questions
BMW 3 Seriess offer a top speed range between 139mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW 3 Series on-the-road prices RRP from £32,565 and rises to around £48,555, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 3 Series's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 202mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The BMW 3 Series is a compact executive saloon that competes with cars like the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class. It's also available as an estate (Touring) and a hatchback (Gran Turismo), but here, we're talking exclusively about the saloon.
The BMW 3 Series dimensions are 4633mm L x 1,877 mm W x 1467 mm H.
No. The BMW 3 Series is a four-door saloon.