With 230 new and 10,414 used BMW 3 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW 3 Series Touring estate (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

The BMW 3 Series Touring is a practical estate car with a twist, delivering the space, adaptability and user-friendliness you’d expect of a car of this type but with an underlying focus on delivering a sporty driving experience. It’s also packed with...

  • BMW 3 Seriess offer a top speed range between 139mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 3 Series on-the-road prices RRP from £32,565 and rises to around £48,555, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 3 Series's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 202mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The BMW 3 Series is a compact executive saloon that competes with cars like the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class. It's also available as an estate (Touring) and a hatchback (Gran Turismo), but here, we're talking exclusively about the saloon.

  • The BMW 3 Series dimensions are 4633mm L x 1,877 mm W x 1467 mm H.

  • No. The BMW 3 Series is a four-door saloon.