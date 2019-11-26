BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cars for saleSearch 877 cars
With 104 new and 773 used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to BMW range
Frequently asked questions
BMW 2 Series Active Tourers offer a top speed range between 121mph and 142mph, depending on the version.
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer on-the-road prices RRP from £25,565 and rises to around £37,550, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer's fuel economy ranges between 38mpg and 166mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.