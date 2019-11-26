Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer image

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cars for sale

Search 877 cars

With 104 new and 773 used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.4

As families flock to SUVs and crossovers it’s good to know manufacturers like BMW are sticking by the more practical MPV format, especially with a premium twist like that applied to the 2 Series Active Tourer. Beyond the sight of a BMW badge on an...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest BMW 2 Series Active Tourer articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW 2 Series Active Tourers offer a top speed range between 121mph and 142mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 2 Series Active Tourer on-the-road prices RRP from £25,565 and rises to around £37,550, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer's fuel economy ranges between 38mpg and 166mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.