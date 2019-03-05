Skip to contentSkip to footer
Alfa Romeo made its name with its flamboyant design and sporty character, and these values still sit at the very heart of the company’s ethos.

Alfa Romeo’s model range consists of Giulia saloon and Giulietta hatchback, and an SUV, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, all of which are available with different trim levels. Both the Stelvio and Giulia are available under the Quadrifoglio brand, which denotes Alfa Romeo’s performance models.

Older Alfa Romeo models include collector’s classics like the Mille Miglia and the Sportiva 1954.

A Manufacturer Approved Alfa Romeo comes with:

  • 12 months comprehensive warranty cover
  • 12 months vehicle breakdown cover
  • A copy of the 30 days exchange promise
  • Comprehensive pre-sale vehicle inspection
  • An ownership certificate showing that the mileage and history of your car has been checked and verified with an independent company and that your car is not recorded as being stolen, written off or having outstanding finance

