Alfa Romeo made its name with its flamboyant design and sporty character, and these values still sit at the very heart of the company’s ethos.

Alfa Romeo’s model range consists of Giulia saloon and Giulietta hatchback, and an SUV, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, all of which are available with different trim levels. Both the Stelvio and Giulia are available under the Quadrifoglio brand, which denotes Alfa Romeo’s performance models.

Older Alfa Romeo models include collector’s classics like the Mille Miglia and the Sportiva 1954.