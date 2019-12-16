Alfa Romeo Giulia
Frequently asked questions
Alfa Romeo Giulias offer a top speed range between 137mph and 191mph, depending on the version.
Alfa Romeo Giulia on-the-road prices RRP from £33,595 and rises to around £64,900, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Alfa Romeo Giulia's fuel economy ranges between 27mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car's emission levels.