Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia image

Alfa Romeo Giulia cars for sale

Search 256 cars

With 58 new and 198 used Alfa Romeo Giulia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Saloon (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.5

Adding a dash of Italian glamour to the otherwise formulaic executive saloon segment, the Alfa Romeo Giulia plays to the brand’s sporting traditions with slinky styling, sporty handling and a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic on all models.

Frequently asked questions

  • Alfa Romeo Giulias offer a top speed range between 137mph and 191mph, depending on the version.

  • Alfa Romeo Giulia on-the-road prices RRP from £33,595 and rises to around £64,900, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Alfa Romeo Giulia's fuel economy ranges between 27mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.