Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio image

Alfa Romeo Stelvio cars for sale

Search 166 cars

With 52 new and 114 used Alfa Romeo Stelvio cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.5

Alfa Romeo definitively put an Italian twist on the SUV formula with its bold and distinctive Stelvio and it’s always impressed with its combination of spirited driving dynamics and practicality. With this updated version and refreshed model line-up Alfa...

Frequently asked questions

  • Alfa Romeo Stelvios offer a top speed range between 130mph and 176mph, depending on the version.

  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio on-the-road prices RRP from £37,745 and rises to around £89,500, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 60mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.