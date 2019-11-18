Triumph bikes for sale
With 2,823 Triumph bikes available on Auto Trader, we have the best range of bikes for sale across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Triumph bikes for sale
£7,595
Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 765cc
2018 (18 reg) | Naked | 765cc | 121.31bhp | 9,822 miles | Manual | Petrol
£3,999
Triumph Tiger 800 799cc
2011 (11 reg) | Adventure | 799cc | 95bhp | 32,657 miles | Manual | Petrol
£4,295
Triumph TIGER 1050 ABS WITH TRIUMPH OE PANNIERS & TOP BOX 1050cc
2010 (10 reg) | Sports Tourer | 1050cc | 27,351 miles | Manual | Petrol
£7,995
Triumph THRUXTON 1200 R R - Nice example! Low miles! 1200cc
2016 (66 reg) | Roadster/Retro | 1200cc | 5,036 miles | Manual | Petrol
£3,995
Triumph Thunderbird 900 Petrol Manual (69 bhp) 885cc
2001 (X reg) | Roadster/Retro | 885cc | 69bhp | 35,053 miles | Manual | Petrol
£7,450
Triumph Tiger 800 XRT Adventure 799cc
2017 (17 reg) | Adventure | 799cc | 95bhp | 7,879 miles | Manual | Petrol
£9,499
Triumph Thruxton 1200 R 1200cc
2018 (68 reg) | Classic | 1200cc | 1,721 miles | Manual | Petrol
£7,999
Triumph Tiger Explorer XRX 1215cc
2016 (66 reg) | Adventure | 1215cc | 17,873 miles | Manual | Petrol
£9,394
Triumph TIGER EXPLORER XRX 1215cc
2017 (17 reg) | Adventure | 1215cc | 14,548 miles | Manual
£3,995
Triumph SPRINT ST 1050 1050cc
2008 (08 reg) | Sports Tourer | 1050cc | 20,115 miles | Manual
£9,995
Triumph BONNEVILLE BOBBER 1200cc
2019 (69 reg) | Custom Cruiser | 1200cc | 445 miles | Manual
£7,500
Triumph STREET TRIPLE R 765cc
2018 (68 reg) | 765cc | 1,093 miles | Manual
£6,000
Triumph SCRAMBLER 865cc
2016 (66 reg) | Roadster/Retro | 865cc | 11,682 miles | Manual
£5,500
Triumph STREET TRIPLE R 675cc
2016 (16 reg) | 675cc | 16,987 miles | Manual
£2,941
Triumph SPRINT ST 1050 ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ACCEPTED 1050cc
2006 (06 reg) | Sports Tourer | 1050cc | 22,667 miles | Manual | Petrol
£7,695
Triumph Tiger 800 800cc
2017 (67 reg) | Adventure | 800cc | 2,843 miles | Manual | Petrol
£7,750
Triumph Tiger 800 XRX 800cc
2019 (68 reg) | Adventure | 800cc | 3,400 miles
£5,499
Triumph Street Twin 900 Jet Black 900cc
2016 (66 reg) | Roadster/Retro | 900cc | 54bhp | 1,627 miles | Manual | Petrol
£8,999
Triumph Bonneville T120 1200 Prestige 1200cc
2019 (19 reg) | Roadster/Retro | 1200cc | 79bhp | 4,500 miles | Manual | Petrol
£4,495
Triumph Daytona 675 675cc
2013 (13 reg) | Super Sports | 675cc | 128bhp | 17,566 miles | Manual | Petrol
£5,995
Triumph Street Triple 675 R 675cc
2016 (16 reg) | Naked | 675cc | 5,690 miles
£6,494
Triumph TIGER 800 XCX 800cc
2014 (64 reg) | Adventure | 800cc | 3,548 miles | Manual
£6,395
Triumph Scrambler 865cc
2016 (65 reg) | Roadster/Retro | 865cc | 3,462 miles | Manual | Petrol
£50,000
Triumph Trophy 498cc
1952 | Classic | 498cc | 1,000 miles | Manual | Petrol
