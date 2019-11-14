Skip to contentSkip to footer
Toyota Corolla cars for sale

With 242 new and 593 used Toyota Corolla cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports estate (2019 - ) review

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports (that’s ‘estate’ to any normal person) has been designed with practicality and lifestyle usage in mind, and – like its hatchback sibling – it comes with a choice of two different hybrid systems for customers to choose...

Frequently asked questions

  • Toyota Corollas offer a top speed range between 112mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Toyota Corolla on-the-road prices RRP from £23,755 and rises to around £29,075, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Toyota Corolla's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 63mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.