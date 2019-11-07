Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Peugeot 308 cars for sale

With 118 new and 1,742 used Peugeot 308 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Peugeot 308 Hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

4.4

The Peugeot 308 is a <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/best-ofs/best-family-cars">family</a> <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/best-ofs/best-hatchbacks">hatchback</a> that competes with exceptionally good – not to mention popular...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£21,125.00Configure
Brand new - in stock118 cars available for quick delivery£16,691.00Search
Used1752 cars available now£590.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Peugeot 308 cars for sale

View all

Latest Peugeot 308 Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Peugeot 308s offer a top speed range between 116mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Peugeot 308 on-the-road prices RRP from £21,125 and rises to around £30,745, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Peugeot 308's fuel economy ranges between 38mpg and 91mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.