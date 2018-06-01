Isuzu
Isuzu cars for saleSearch 612 cars
With 95 new and 517 used Isuzu cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Discover the latest models
Japanese manufacturers Isuzu, which translates into “fifty bells”, were founded in 1916. Isuzu UK came in 1987 to help import and distribute their vehicles.
Primarily known for their pick-ups, Isuzu’s current D-Max range covers everything from the classic D-Max Utility to the more luxurious Blade and Utah Models.
They also offer the all-terrain D-Max Arctic Truck AT35. Isuzu pride themselves in delivering reliable workhorse vehicles for a range of professionals.See brand new Isuzu's in stock