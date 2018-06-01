Discover the latest models

Japanese manufacturers Isuzu, which translates into “fifty bells”, were founded in 1916. Isuzu UK came in 1987 to help import and distribute their vehicles.

Primarily known for their pick-ups, Isuzu’s current D-Max range covers everything from the classic D-Max Utility to the more luxurious Blade and Utah Models.

They also offer the all-terrain D-Max Arctic Truck AT35. Isuzu pride themselves in delivering reliable workhorse vehicles for a range of professionals.