Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max cars for saleSearch 582 cars
With 95 new and 487 used Isuzu D-Max cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Isuzu range
Frequently asked questions
Isuzu D-Maxs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
Isuzu D-Max on-the-road prices RRP from £19,668 and rises to around £52,495, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Isuzu D-Max's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 46mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £240. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.