Jaguar F-Type cars for sale
With 115 new and 573 used Jaguar F-Type cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Jaguar F-Type Convertible (2017 - ) review
The Jaguar F-Type Convertible looks absolutely brilliant, and it's just as enjoyable to drive as the Coupe. There are a superb range of petrol engines to choose from, in two and four-wheel drive versions. It's rather expensive to buy and run, even when...
RRP£67,379
£55,990
Save£11,389
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£68,180
£61,284
Save£6,896
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Petrol 340PS Chequered Flag AUTO 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£58,565
£52,780
Save£5,785
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Petrol 300PS R-Dynamic AUTO 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£65,995
£56,895
Save£9,100
Jaguar F-TYPE (X152) JAGUAR F-TYPE (X152) COUPE 2.0 i4P 300PS RWD AUTO R-DYNAMIC 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
£37,981
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 9,103 miles
£37,981
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 11,486 miles
£29,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 31,000 miles
£18,900
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 Quickshift 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 78,600 miles
£32,950
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 16,254 miles
£41,995
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R Quickshift 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 23,000 miles
£39,967
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 30,825 miles
£53,000
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) R-DYNAMIC AWD 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,084 miles
£58,890
Jaguar F-Type Coupe Special Editions 3.0 [380] S/C V6 Chequered Flag 2dr Auto AWD
2019 (69 reg) | 18 miles
£35,970
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto Petrol Coupe
2014 (14 reg) | 59,348 miles
£32,475
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S 2d 380 BHP [ PERFORMANCE SEATS ] - STUNNING LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE -
2013 (63 reg) | 19,000 miles
£50,950
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) R AWD 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 22,569 miles
£26,950
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 67,500 miles
£34,999
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,480 miles
£52,990
Jaguar F-Type P300 Chequered Flag 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,261 miles
£38,000
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 Supercharged British Design Edition (AWD) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,700 miles
£47,501
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 3.0 [380] Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto AWD
2018 (68 reg) | 8,950 miles
£42,750
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-DYNAMIC 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,518 miles
£51,597
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto AWD
2018 (18 reg) | 7,753 miles
£59,987
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) R AWD 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 10,329 miles
£49,987
Jaguar F-Type P380 R-DYNAMIC AWD 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,096 miles
£39,987
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-DYNAMIC 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,560 miles
£49,980
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 [380] Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto AWD
2018 (68 reg) | 10,123 miles
£59,980
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto AWD
2018 (18 reg) | 10,934 miles
Feature
2020 Jaguar F-Type video review
Get behind the wheel of the new Jaguar F-Type 2020 in Rory Reid's new video review.
11 Dec 2019
News
Jaguar F-Type gets new four-cylinder petrol engine
For the first time, Jag’s sportscar will be available with something other than a six- or eight-cylinder engine, making it a more affordable option.
12 Apr 2017
News
Facelifted 2017 Jaguar F-Type unveiled
Among the revisions to the Jaguar F-Type are a new look, updated technology and an expanded range, and the facelifted car is set to arrive in early 20
11 Jan 2017
First Drive
2016 Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe first drive review
We drive the new Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe on road and track to see if this snorting 567bhp monster can really take on the Porsche 911 Turbo and Audi R8
15 Jun 2016
Frequently asked questions
Jaguar F-Types offer a top speed range between 155mph and 186mph, depending on the version.
Jaguar F-Type on-the-road prices RRP from £59,540 and rises to around £102,370, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Jaguar F-Type's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 36mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.