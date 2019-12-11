Skip to contentSkip to footer
Jaguar F-Type cars for sale

With 115 new and 573 used Jaguar F-Type cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Jaguar F-Type Convertible (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.4

The Jaguar F-Type Convertible looks absolutely brilliant, and it’s just as enjoyable to drive as the Coupe. There are a superb range of petrol engines to choose from, in two and four-wheel drive versions. It's rather expensive to buy and run, even when...

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Jaguar F-Types offer a top speed range between 155mph and 186mph, depending on the version.

  • Jaguar F-Type on-the-road prices RRP from £59,540 and rises to around £102,370, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Jaguar F-Type's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 36mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.