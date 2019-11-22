Multicolour Ford Focus used cars for sale
With 5 used Multicolour Ford Focus cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Multicolour Ford Focus cars for sale
£10,210
Ford Focus 1.5 TDCi 120 Zetec Edition 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 28,577 miles
£1,695
Ford Focus 1.6 Ghia 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 94,800 miles
£1,499
Ford Focus 1.6 i 16v Ghia 5dr
2000 (X reg) | 72,000 miles
£9,791
Ford Focus 2.0 TDCi Zetec S Black 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 50,520 miles
£22,995
Ford Focus 2.5 RS 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 49,000 miles
Latest Ford Focus ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Focus Hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Focus is the benchmark by which all family hatchbacks are measured, and it also happens to be one of the best-selling cars in the UK. Find out
22 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Focus Estate (2018 - ) review
The Ford Focus is the benchmark by which all family hatchbacks are measured, and the estate is also pretty popular, too. Find out here if it can measure
22 Nov 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a… Ford Focus Active X Estate
SUVs might be the most popular type of car right now, with the humble estate car a bit forgotten. So how about an SUV-inspired estate car? Does the Ford
12 Nov 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Ford Focus
Senior road tester Phill Tromans swaps an SUV and a pick-up truck for one of Britain’s favourite hatchbacks.
13 Jun 2019