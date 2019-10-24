Skip to contentSkip to footer
Volkswagen Golf hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

Owner ratings

4.4

The Golf is the car that defines Volkswagen, and delivers on every front. The Golf’s myriad attributes guarantee huge desirability, strong sales and stellar residual values. It remains the best car in its class, by a country mile, and it's an award...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Golfs offer a top speed range between 93mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Golf on-the-road prices RRP from £22,135 and rises to around £37,830, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Golf's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 141mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.