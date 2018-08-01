Ford EcoSport cars for sale
Ford EcoSport SUV (2017 - ) review
SUVs are all the rage these days, especially small, affordable ones, and the Ecosport is Ford’s offering in this highly competitive market. That pits it against countless rivals including the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Seat Arona, all of which are...Read full review
RRP£22,850
£21,479
Save£1,371
Ford Ecosport 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£21,800
£20,495
Save£1,305
Ford Ecosport 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£18,195
£17,800
Save£395
Ford Ecosport Zetec 1.0 Ecoboost 125ps 5dr
5 door Unlisted Petrol SUV
RRP£21,700
£20,458
Save£1,242
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 ST-Line 5dr Petrol Hatchback
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
£6,500
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 24,427 miles
£9,999
Ford Ecosport 1.0 T EcoBoost Titanium (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,400 miles
£14,975
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCI TITANIUM IN MAGNETIC WITH ONLY 2K + £££ EXTRAS 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,324 miles
£14,975
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCI TITANIUM IN BLUE LIGHTNING WITH 13K + £££ EXTRAS 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 13,942 miles
£12,995
Ford Ecosport TITANIUM SUV 5dr PETROL MANUAL 119 g/km 123.0 BHP
2018 (18 reg) | 19,244 miles
£10,765
Ford Ecosport TITANIUM SUV 5dr PETROL MANUAL 125 g/km 123.0 BHP
2017 (67 reg) | 18,933 miles
£7,991
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 36,126 miles
£8,980
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi 95 Titanium 5dr [17in]
2016 (66 reg) | 25,515 miles
£13,887
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Titanium 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,498 miles
£15,739
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 ST-Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,854 miles
£14,699
Ford Ecosport 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium [Lux Pack] 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,667 miles
£14,590
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 ST-Line 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,601 miles
£13,521
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Zetec Navigation 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 13,659 miles
£15,739
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 140 ST-Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,825 miles
£14,986
Ford Ecosport 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,230 miles
£10,200
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi 95 Zetec 5dr Diesel Hatchback
2017 (17 reg) | 18,256 miles
£10,487
Ford Ecosport 1.5 Ti-VCT Titanium Powershift 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,000 miles
£9,880
Ford Ecosport 1.5 Ti-VCT Titanium Powershift 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 14,718 miles
£9,779
Ford Ecosport 1.0 T EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,111 miles
£16,000
Ford Ecosport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 ST-Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,254 miles
£6,990
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium X (X Pack) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 50,613 miles
£18,999
Ford Ecosport TITANIUM 1.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£18,999
Ford Ecosport TITANIUM 1.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£15,500
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr Diesel Hatchback
2019 (19 reg) | 4,803 miles
Review
Ford EcoSport SUV (2017 - ) review
Ford reckons the latest upgrades to the Ecosport are enough to make it feel like a credible rival to the Seat Arona and Nissan Juke. Find out here if it’s
01 Aug 2018
News
New Ford Ecosport SUV revealed
Small SUVs are all set to be the next big thing, and with new rivals coming from the likes of Kia, Skoda, Seat and Hyundai, Ford has announced a series
05 Sep 2017
Review
Ford EcoSport SUV (2013 - 2017) MK1 review
The Ecosport is Ford's take on the mini-SUV theme - a rival for the likes of the Renault Captur and Nissan Juke
04 Dec 2015
First Drive
2015 Ford EcoSport 1.0T EcoBoost first drive review
An unqualified savaging of the original EcoSport has forced Ford to rethink its approach to the burgeoning mini-crossover class. Get it wrong again and
23 Nov 2015
Frequently asked questions
Ford EcoSports offer a top speed range between 99mph and 115mph, depending on the version.
Ford EcoSport on-the-road prices RRP from £18,650 and rises to around £23,000, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford EcoSport's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 69mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.