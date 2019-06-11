Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Citroen C4 Cactus cars for sale

With 72 new and 1,139 used Citroen C4 Cactus cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Citroen C4 Cactus SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

Owner ratings

4.8

The main appeal of the C4 Cactus lies in its individuality, with styling – both inside and outside – that’s distinctly different to anything else on the road. It’s not the best car of its sort to drive, but it is reasonably practical, well equipped and...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£19,575.00Configure
Brand new - in stock72 cars available for quick delivery£13,995.00Search
Used1140 cars available now£3,990.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Citroen C4 Cactus cars for sale

View all

Latest Citroen C4 Cactus Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Citroen C4 Cactuss offer a top speed range between 105mph and 129mph, depending on the version.

  • Citroen C4 Cactus on-the-road prices RRP from £19,575 and rises to around £23,520, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Citroen C4 Cactus's fuel economy ranges between 45mpg and 79mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.