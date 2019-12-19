BMW X7
Frequently asked questions
BMW X7s offer a top speed range between 141mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW X7 on-the-road prices RRP from £72,315 and rises to around £90,935, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW X7's fuel economy ranges between 22mpg and 34mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.