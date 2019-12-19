Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW X5

BMW X5 image

BMW X5 cars for sale

Search 2,650 cars

With 81 new and 2,569 used BMW X5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

BMW X5 SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

1.0

The BMW X5 is a luxury car first and foremost, but one that comes with the added prestige of a BMW badge and an SUV body, along with a little bit off-roading ability. It’s comfortable and quiet in all guises, well-equipped and crammed full of the latest...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest BMW X5 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X5s offer a top speed range between 143mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X5 on-the-road prices RRP from £57,640 and rises to around £74,620, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X5's fuel economy ranges between 23mpg and 235mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.