Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Tesla Model 3 cars for sale

With 11 used Tesla Model 3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Tesla Model 3 Saloon (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.2

Owner ratings

5.0

The Model 3 is the affordable Tesla, but not only is it the Tesla more people will be able to buy, it’s also the one more people will want to buy. That’s because, technologically speaking, it’s actually a step up from the Model S and Model X cars that’ll...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
Used12 cars available now£38,000.00Search

Latest second hand Tesla Model 3 cars for sale

View all

Latest Tesla Model 3 Articles

View more