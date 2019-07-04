Tesla Model 3 cars for sale
Tesla Model 3 Saloon (2019 - ) review
The Model 3 is the affordable Tesla, but not only is it the Tesla more people will be able to buy, it’s also the one more people will want to buy. That’s because, technologically speaking, it’s actually a step up from the Model S and Model X cars that’ll...Read full review
Latest second hand Tesla Model 3 cars for sale
£53,999
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£48,000
Tesla MODEL 3 Long Range AWD 4dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£51,950
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 666 miles
£39,000
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£41,995
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,500 miles
£57,995
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5 miles
£56,995
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£54,995
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,400 miles
£53,995
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,150 miles
£44,995
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 8 miles
£53,499
Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD 4dr [Performance Upgrade] Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 800 miles
