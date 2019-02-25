Volkswagen T-Roc
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen T-Rocs offer a top speed range between 116mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen T-Roc on-the-road prices RRP from £20,490 and rises to around £38,450, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen T-Roc's fuel economy ranges between 32mpg and 64mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.