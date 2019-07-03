Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Nissan Leaf cars for sale

With 164 new and 940 used Nissan Leaf cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Nissan Leaf hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

It's long been the go-to choice for electric car buyers, and has topped the electric car best-sellers lists in the UK for almost as long as they've existed. But this latest version of the Leaf will have to head off strong competition from the Hyundai...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£29,845.00Configure
Brand new - in stock164 cars available for quick delivery£23,689.00Search
Used940 cars available now£6,250.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Nissan Leaf cars for sale

View all

Latest Nissan Leaf Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Nissan Leafs offer a top speed range between 89mph and 98mph, depending on the version.

  • Nissan Leaf on-the-road prices RRP from £29,845 and rises to around £40,295, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Nissan Leaf's fuel economy ranges between 0mpg and 0mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.