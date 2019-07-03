Nissan Leaf cars for sale
Nissan Leaf hatchback (2017 - ) review
It's long been the go-to choice for electric car buyers, and has topped the electric car best-sellers lists in the UK for almost as long as they've existed. But this latest version of the Leaf will have to head off strong competition from the Hyundai...Read full review
RRP£33,420
£26,050
Save£7,370
Nissan Leaf 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
RRP£31,395
£24,187
Save£7,208
Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
RRP£31,890
£24,643
Save£7,247
Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
RRP£30,995
£28,016
Save£2,979
Nissan Leaf 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric Hatchback
£12,995
Nissan Leaf E (30kWh) Acenta 5 Dr Hatchback
2016 (66 reg) | 39,018 miles
£23,495
Nissan Leaf 40KW 2.Zero 5dr
2019 (67 reg) | 12,037 miles
£13,995
Nissan Leaf E (30kWh) Tekna 5 Dr Hatchback
2016 (66 reg)
£22,995
Nissan Leaf E (110kw) 2.Zero (40kWh) 5 Dr Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 13,682 miles
£23,995
Nissan Leaf E (110kw) Tekna (40kWh) 5 Dr Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 8,421 miles
£24,500
Nissan Leaf 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 11,944 miles
£14,495
Nissan Leaf (30kWh) Tekna 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 12,100 miles
£22,990
Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 17,000 miles
£9,970
Nissan Leaf 24kWh Visia Auto 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 5,700 miles
£13,499
Nissan Leaf (30kWh) Tekna 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,850 miles
£10,700
Nissan Leaf 80kW Tekna 24kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2015 (65 reg) | 35,880 miles
£12,000
Nissan Leaf Hatchback 80kW Acenta 24kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2016 (66 reg) | 6,041 miles
£12,500
Nissan Leaf 80kW Acenta 24kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2017 (67 reg) | 6,818 miles
£7,950
Nissan Leaf Tekna, 6.6Kw Fast charge, Battery owned, Top of the range 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 56,792 miles
£11,700
Nissan Leaf 80kW Acenta 30kWh 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 23,823 miles
£21,200
Nissan Leaf Acenta 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,937 miles
£14,334
Nissan Leaf 80kW Tekna 30kWh 5dr Auto Electric Hatchback 1.0
2017 (17 reg) | 18,134 miles
£15,000
Nissan Leaf Hatchback 80kW Tekna 30kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2017 (17 reg) | 11,118 miles
£15,000
Nissan Leaf Hatchback 80kW Tekna 30kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2017 (17 reg) | 12,069 miles
£19,995
Nissan Leaf 40KW Acenta with Parking Sensors 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,370 miles
£8,750
Nissan Leaf (24kWh) Tekna 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 81,493 miles
£8,500
Nissan Leaf (24kWh) Acenta 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 46,500 miles
£25,900
Nissan Leaf Tekna 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,669 miles
£10,500
Nissan Leaf ACENTA 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,000 miles
Review
Nissan Leaf hatchback (2017 - ) review
Find out whether the latest Nissan Leaf has what it takes to hold off a significant challenge from a slew of newer electric car rivals with our expert
03 Jul 2019
News
New Nissan Leaf unveiled in Europe
The world's best-selling electric vehicle now has a longer range, more technology, and can be charged more quickly
02 Oct 2017
News
New Nissan Leaf electric car unveiled
This is the latest version of the world's biggest-selling electric car, and it's set to go on sale early next year, with stronger performance and a longer
06 Sep 2017
First Drive
2016 Nissan Leaf 30kWh first drive
The Nissan Leaf is the world’s best-selling electric car and Nissan is determined to keep it that way. For 2016, the Leaf gains enhanced telematics and
19 Oct 2015
Frequently asked questions
Nissan Leafs offer a top speed range between 89mph and 98mph, depending on the version.
Nissan Leaf on-the-road prices RRP from £29,845 and rises to around £40,295, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Nissan Leaf's fuel economy ranges between 0mpg and 0mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.