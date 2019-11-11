Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Niro cars for sale

With 28 new and 406 used Kia Niro cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Niro SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

5.0

The Kia Niro is an entirely-electrified SUV that comes as either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle. As well as the green credentials that this brings, it also means considerable fuel and tax savings over non-electrified rivals. It's...

Latest second hand Kia Niro cars for sale

Latest Kia Niro Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia Niros offer a top speed range between 101mph and 107mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia Niro on-the-road prices RRP from £24,590 and rises to around £31,945, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia Niro's fuel economy ranges between 54mpg and 202mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.