Kia Niro cars for sale
With 28 new and 406 used Kia Niro cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Kia Niro SUV (2019 - ) review
The Kia Niro is an entirely-electrified SUV that comes as either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle. As well as the green credentials that this brings, it also means considerable fuel and tax savings over non-electrified rivals. It's...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£25,175
£22,999
Save£2,176
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 2 SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid DCT (s/s) (139 bhp)
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£32,530
£31,733
Save£797
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi 8.9kWh 3 SUV 5dr Petrol Plug-in Hybrid DCT (s/s) (139 bhp)
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£29,855
£27,855
Save£2,000
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 4 DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£25,175
£24,498
Save£677
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 2 DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Kia Niro cars for saleView all
£17,271
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 2 5dr DCT
2017 (17 reg) | 20,705 miles
£18,790
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 2 DCT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,900 miles
£21,000
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 2 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£23,000
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi PHEV 3 5dr DCT
2018 (18 reg) | 12,442 miles
£23,990
KIA Niro 3 HEV S-A 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,895 miles
£21,500
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 2 5dr DCT
2019 (19 reg) | 7,529 miles
£21,500
KIA Niro 1.6 FIRST EDITION 5DR SEMI AUTOMATIC
2018 (18 reg) | 18,000 miles
£18,000
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 5dr DCT
2016 (66 reg) | 10,730 miles
£20,000
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 2 5dr DCT
2019 (68 reg) | 9,677 miles
£16,499
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 DCT 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 29,278 miles
£20,000
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi First Edition DCT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 30,879 miles
£18,998
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi 3 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 35,008 miles
£24,500
KIA Niro 1.6 3 5DR SEMI AUTOMATIC
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£16,991
KIA Niro Estate 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 5dr DCT
2017 (17 reg) | 35,281 miles
£15,150
KIA Niro 1.6L 2 h GDi 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 53,803 miles
£24,995
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 5 miles
£18,500
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 5dr DCT
2016 (66 reg) | 16,422 miles
£17,499
KIA Niro 3 1.6 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,286 miles
£18,900
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 3 5dr DCT
2016 (66 reg) | 13,983 miles
£19,880
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 4 5dr DCT - REVERSE CAM - LANE DEPARTURE
2018 (67 reg) | 22,464 miles
£17,995
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi 2 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 35,750 miles
£25,500
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 4 5dr DCT Automatic
2019 (69 reg) | 3,310 miles
£16,989
KIA Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid 2 5dr DCT
2017 (17 reg) | 29,074 miles
£15,989
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 3 DCT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 49,695 miles
Latest Kia Niro ArticlesView more
Review
Kia Niro SUV (2019 - ) review
Read about the facelifted version of the Kia Niro, a mid-size SUV available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicle.
11 Nov 2019
Review
Kia Niro SUV (2016 - ) review
While you might think the Kia Niro is just another small SUV, in a market full of small SUVs, it’s a hybrid, which distinguishes it somewhat. If you’re
18 Dec 2018
News
Kia reveals the e-Niro, an all-electric version of its Niro small SUV
The e-Niro has made its European debut at the Paris Motor Show. It will go on sale at the end of the year in the UK
02 Oct 2018
News
Kia Niro hybrid crossover to cost from £21,295
We've already been impressed by a drive in Kia’s first hybrid, and with prices starting at just over £21,000, it is one of the most attractive hybrids
19 Jul 2016
Frequently asked questions
Kia Niros offer a top speed range between 101mph and 107mph, depending on the version.
Kia Niro on-the-road prices RRP from £24,590 and rises to around £31,945, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Kia Niro's fuel economy ranges between 54mpg and 202mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.