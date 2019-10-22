Nissan Juke cars for sale
Nissan Juke SUV (2019 - ) review
The second-generation Juke is a big improvement on the original, stylish SUV that shook up the market when it first appeared on the scene back in 2010. It’s better to drive, roomier and nicer inside, and its engine emits lower emissions too. There are a...Read full review
Review
Nissan Juke SUV (2019 - ) review
The Juke is a firm favourite in the small SUV market, and takes on rivals like the Hyundai Kona, Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen T-Cross.
22 Oct 2019
News
New Nissan Juke 2019 – coming soon
Nissan’s hugely popular small SUV has been reinvented with an all-new version that lands on our shores in November.
14 Oct 2019
Review
Nissan Juke Hatchback (2014 - ) review
The Nissan Juke is a sales phenomenon, and the 2014 version adds a bigger boot, better on-board tech and new personalisation options to help it take on
18 Mar 2015
Review
Nissan Juke SUV (2010 - 2014) MK 1 review
Read the Nissan Juke hatchback (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
07 Jan 2015
Frequently asked questions
Nissan Jukes offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
Nissan Juke on-the-road prices RRP from £17,395 and rises to around £25,395, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Nissan Juke's fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 59mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Nissan Juke is a compact five-door SUV that competes with cars such as the Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur and Suzuki Vitara.
No. The Nissan Juke, despite its tall off-roader looks, is only available with front-wheel drive. Some older versions, however, were offered with four-wheel drive.
The Nissan Juke’s dimensions are 4,135 mm L x 1,765 mm W x 1,565 mm H.