Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Nissan Juke cars for sale

With 179 new and 4,304 used Nissan Juke cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Nissan Juke SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The second-generation Juke is a big improvement on the original, stylish SUV that shook up the market when it first appeared on the scene back in 2010. It’s better to drive, roomier and nicer inside, and its engine emits lower emissions too. There are a...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£17,395.00Configure
Brand new - in stock179 cars available for quick delivery£12,994.00Search
Used4304 cars available now£2,750.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Nissan Juke cars for sale

View all

Latest Nissan Juke Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Nissan Jukes offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.

  • Nissan Juke on-the-road prices RRP from £17,395 and rises to around £25,395, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Nissan Juke's fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 59mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Nissan Juke is a compact five-door SUV that competes with cars such as the Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur and Suzuki Vitara.

  • No. The Nissan Juke, despite its tall off-roader looks, is only available with front-wheel drive. Some older versions, however, were offered with four-wheel drive.

  • The Nissan Juke’s dimensions are 4,135 mm L x 1,765 mm W x 1,565 mm H.